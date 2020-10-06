News

Rihanna’s curvy men’s underwear is already sold out

Rihanna's curvy men's underwear is already sold out

Savage x Fenty (ph. Savagex.com)

Rihanna continues to focus on inclusiveness. Recently the artist has introduced the male segment of the underwear line Savage x Fenty. The capsule created in collaboration with the hip-hop singer Christian Combs it is promoted using standard wearers but, as happens with women’s proposals, also curvy models. The range of sizes includes boxers, dressing gowns and trousers up to XXXL. The products shown by over models are already all sold out.

The male curvy universe is still partly unexplored territory but interest does not seem to be lacking, as confirmed by an article in the New York Magazine last year dedicated to the success of Brawn, special division of the agency Img Models founded in 2016, dedicated exclusively to plus size models.

Thanks to body diversity, Brawn recorded a 15% increase in revenues in 2018 compared to the previous year. A boom that is attracting the interest of brands. In fact, the demand for curvy models has risen by 62 percent.





