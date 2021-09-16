Rihanna’s dress at the 2021 Met Gala

To appear last, in the dripping red carpet, when the attention is waning and the social comments give way to sleep. Give us today our perfect daily timing, the most loved, the most desired, the most awaited, Rihanna at the Met Gala 2021 is an attitudea & couture masterclass. The red carpet brings her back to the public after N months, a cleverly shrewd strategy in view of the show Savage x Fenty of 24 September next, but there is more. The social-e return of the entrepreneur and pop star is made up of stages: first, the institutionalization of the couple Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky together, the first public appearance after almost a year of a secluded relationship. This too is strategic, perhaps, but calculated to the thousandth of a second to generate the long echo of the buzz.

Getty Images

Second, the Rihanna’s dress at the Met Gala. It could only be a self-quotation of style that picks up everything from where it left off. She expands the volumes, opts for the fabric, reinterprets her historic look as a popess of the fashionbiz dated 2018 in a goth chic key, but stripping it of mirrors and crystals. A total black couture by Balenciaga (a brand also chosen by the controversial Kim Kardashian on the red carpet) with jewels by Telma West and bags by Tyler Ellis, and a choice that couldn’t be more Rihanna than this. A $ AP Rocky’s gaze is everyone’s gaze, lovingly enchanted by the natural attitude of the girlfriend posing for photographers, and a grandiose metaphor of love as a liberation from the blankets on the shoulders, with all the appropriate subtexts. Rihanna is the hourglass of the Zeitgeist, she turns our times upside down and makes them start where she left off, the awakening of the lazy from the sleepiness of the unjust. The popess in black Riri, who absolves us of our last sins of sloth and residual fears.

Getty Images

