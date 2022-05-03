Rihanna’s dress, the evolution of fashion over the years

We can think of a million reasons to love Rihannabut what easily ranks in our top five is that she’s never shy about taking a fashion or beauty risk on the red carpet.

The Fenty Beauty founder served up some of her most memorable looks at the Met Gala. RiRi attended her first Met Ball in 2007, where the then 19-year-old beauty sparkled in a white Grecian-inspired Georges Chakra gown with a crystal-embellished bodice that she accessorized with black fishnet gloves a la Madonna.

While the gloves added a bit of edge, it was a relatively demure look for the intrepid fashionista, but in 2009 she upped her fashion game with a fabulous puff-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana suit – and she didn’t. not looked back since.

She’s opted for sleek and sexy outfits for several years, starting with a lace Stella McCartney dress with a sheer side panel in 2011 and an embossed Tom Ford dress in 2012. She added a little surprise in 2014 with her combo structured crop top and skirt, but it was in 2015 that everything changed for the “Anti” singer.

When the Barbados native walked the red carpet in her infamous yellow Guo Pei dress — yes, the one that sparked endless memes — she knew it was a defining moment for her career as a style icon.

“I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, ‘I’m overdoing it,'” she recalled in a 2020 interview with Go to Hollywood. “I was walking past the red carpet, and I was just seeing dresses, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a clown. People will laugh at me. It’s too much. I thought that. I’ve been around three times, I’m not even kidding. And finally, I was like, ‘Anyway, let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go.’ I know. I do not regret it.

From there, designer Fenty x Savage decided to go the extra mile for each Met Ball theme. When the 2017 event featured an edgy theme by Rei Kawakuba, she wore a dress that looked more like a piece of art created by the designer. When the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Church” was set for 2018, Rihanna rolled up like the fashion pope.

From the infamous yellow train of 2015 to its first year with ASAP rockykeep scrolling to see all of Rihanna’s Met Gala looks!