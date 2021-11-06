Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty becomes an official partner of Riot Games

Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s brand, is the official cosmetics partner of Arcane, the animated series by Riot debuting on Netflix from tomorrow 7 November.

Arcane: the cosmetic company Fenty Beauty becomes an official partner of Riot Games

Riot Games announces a unique collaboration of its kind: a videogame brand in partnership with a cosmetic company for the debut of a TV series. Let’s talk about the collaboration with Fenty Beauty – brand owned by the pop star Rihanna – for the Netflix debut of Arcane. The latter is the highly anticipated animated series of Riot, which we have told you extensively here.

With this official collaboration, Fenty Beauty will take care of highlighting beauty in all its forms and facets. And this will happen both in the titles of Riot Games but also in the animated series. To celebrate the release of Arcane and usher in this revolutionary collaboration, Fenty Beauty will organize VIP beauty experiences and gifts at the Riot Games campus in Los Angeles on November 7 at 01:00 CET.

All that remains is to connect on Netflix tomorrow, November 7th, at 03:00 CET for the global premiere of first three episodes of Arcane, the first TV series based on the characters of League of Legends, which will show the origins of two famous League champions and the power that will divide them.

In the meantime, we remind you that, before the broadcast, it will be possible to enjoy an all-Italian pre-show with Terenas and Kurolily.