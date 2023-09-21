Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Contour Stick Will Slay Your Face – Hollywood Life

Matt Barron/Shutterstock

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Contour Stick is making a splash and it’s an easy way to switch up your glam look so you look as stunning as ever.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s The makeup line, Fenty Beauty, has won numerous awards for its amazing formulas and unique products, and one of everyone’s favorites, including Rihanna, is the Match Stix Contour Skinstick. This is a perfect product that must be added to your makeup collection. It’s extremely blendable and made for layering, while also ensuring no creasing or caking. Rihanna also used it as part of her makeup routine for the 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show — here it is He Good.

Rihanna’s favorite shade is truffle, but there are plenty of tones to choose from, because the “Diamonds” singer wanted to make sure everyone could find the best match for them. It has a matte contour, while still feeling creamy and light. It blends so effortlessly that if you don’t want to use a brush, you can just use your fingers to blend. “I wanted to create a product that was flexible,” Rihanna shared on Fenty Beauty’s website. “Match sticks let you choose your best match, and the best part is that they’re magnetic, so they click together and are easy to find in your bag.”

This product ensures that your face looks absolutely stunning – apply to the hollows of your cheeks, jaw line and sides of your nose or wherever you feel needs a little extra contour. If Rihanna’s endorsement isn’t enough, reviewers on Amazon are praising the Contour Stick. One reviewer wrote, “This works really well for contouring because the color is more of a shade than bronze… from what I’ve seen on TikTok it helps contouring look more natural.”