Rihanna’s genderless and vegan skincare line is released

P.rhyme pop star, then beauty icon, Rihanna returns to the spotlight of the world of cosmetics with a novelty, this time di skincare. Today July 31 in fact it arrives Fenty Skin, its line of products designed for all skin needs, officially launched in exclusive on the FentySkin.com website.

The launch after more than two years of work

The “glow” is one of Rihanna’s hallmarks, who at 32 counts on healthy, glowy skin, even (and despite) the years of show and performance makeup. After trying a long series of skincare products with more or less happy results, the star originally from Barbados decided to launch Fenty Skin, his skincare line personal.

“I worked on the Fenty Skin project for more than two years “ Rihanna wrote on Instagram “perfecting the product formulas and designing a beautiful and eco-sustainable packaging Everything starts from the skin – you know how much it has always been fixed with brightness – and a skin with a natural glow is the best basis, both for those who wear make-up a lot, both for those who love the no make up style “.

A simple, clean line suitable for everyone

Fenty Skin arrives today exclusively on the dedicated site, with a range of multitasking products for a simple beauty routine, with formulas Vegan, oil free And gluten free. The ingredients? Among the main ones, Barbadian cherries, quinces, Kalahari melon, figs, hyaluronic acid And niacinamide, an anti-aging cosmetic active that helps to reduce skin blemishes.

The other peculiarity of Fenty Skin it is his spirit genderless, as well as being suitable for everyone and accessible in prices also because the packaging is largely composed of recyclable materials and you can use several times thanks to the system re-fill.

“For me, skin care has to be one simple thing and affordable for all budgets”Explains Rihanna on the Fenty Skin YouTube channel“ but above all it has to work. For example, for the moisturizer, I wanted a texture suitable for everyday life and capable of nourishing the skin but also protecting it. This is why it also contains sunscreen, something that everyone should always apply without distinction ”. Will it make her make up successful?

