Rihanna’s green coat comes from here – Chronicle

“The pure wool fabric that we supplied to the Moscone designer was treated with a very particular finishing”, explains Francesco Ricceri. “It’s called ‘Lamb’, the so-called lamb that we produce in our internal supply chain. It is a very fine 17 micron wool”. The American designer was fascinated by the winter samples of Lanificio Ricceri. “In New York we have an agent, you saw the proposal in the sample and used it for your clothes”. It is not the first time that the Lanificio Ricceri conquers the pages of international fashion magazines and its luxury fabrics are chosen for garments that are then worn by celebrities. As happened with Barack Obama’s mother-in-law who for the swearing in of the American president had opted for an aubergine-colored fabric produced in Prato. And more recently, in December 2017, it was the turn of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who wore a woolen coat bearing the signature of Lanificio Luigi Ricceri during the Christmas mass in the countryside residential complex in Norfolk. A Scottish tartan made from a mix of fine yarns that convinced the Miu Miu maison to buy the fabric to produce the garment in Prato. Even the fine wool fabric with an unusual green is kept in the huge archive of the Ricceri Wool Mill. The creator is Stefano Vannucchi, the company’s technical designer, who made the fabric. “At the moment we are noticing an awakening on the part of customers – says Ricceri – Several orders are arriving from the USA, Italy and France. There is a great demand for sample pieces for more sporty even if luxury products. certain abandonment of the classic in favor of more particular fabrics with compositions that are not only cashmere, but also nylon “. And it is not now that the Ricceri Wool Mill dresses beauty. In January 2018 Luigi and Francesco Ricceri on the occasion of Pitti Uomo gave life to a unique event at the Accademia Gallery: they ‘dressed’ Michelangelo’s David thanks to a video installation by Felice Limosani who projected ten iconic fabrics made in Prato on the statue, in a magical combination of technology and art.

Sara Bessi