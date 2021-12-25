Rihanna’s green look for Christmas is top

We have tried them all. In order to find an original outfit to wear at Christmas 2021, we combined all the colors, examining a gold dress, a little black dress and one red nail polish after the other. Fortunately, in mid-December, during the hottest week since ever, two shades in trend of the season have sprung up, ready to dispel every cliché about the dress code of the holidays. The first is lilac, which comes directly from the 2000s and anticipates the pantone protagonist of 2022. The second, on the other hand, includes many shades of green, from that of fir leaves to the skin of the Grinch. This is where the only true champion of Barbados enters the scene, ready to reveal the perfect match for the morning of December 25th: in the social advs of the Savage x Fenty Christmas capsule, Rihanna revealed an acid green outfit that seems impossible to forget.

Is titled Fluff It Up the promotional campaign of Rihanna’s label which, between leisurewear and body consciousness, sees the queen of international rave-dance as the protagonist. On Instagram, simultaneously on her profile and on that of the brand, the singer posted video clips, images and backstage of the ad encouraging friends, followers and enthusiasts to join the green (dream) team of those who, like her, love to stand out all days and especially on special ones. The color of the matching fluffy fabric suit worn by Rihanna on Instagram speaks for itself, but the American entrepreneur, artist and designer never misses an opportunity to confirm it: under the first post, Rihanna writes “it’s cozy grinch season 💚”. In a moment, it’s Christmas right away.

In the moment we are living in, it is seriously difficult to imagine anything better than a wrap-around, wintery and sensual outfit at the same time. With a design with an inclusive approach, the green coordinate Grinch signed Savage x Fenty is composed of a triangle bra, to be worn tied behind the neck, and high-waisted palazzo trousers that wrap the body in a conscious way, enhancing the complexion thanks to the vivid Christmas color. On the set of the promotional shoot, Rihanna poses barefoot, with a map of emblematic tattoos in plain sight. To complete the look, the singer of Good Girl Gone Bad opt for an amber make-up with lilac eyeshadow, string of pearls and very long braids.

