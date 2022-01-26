Rihanna’s mix and match look is the trend of 2022

Among the most loved pop stars in the world, Rihanna has always been considered astyle icon. With his outfit extravagant, sensual, super glamorous, but also casual and more sporty, Riri inspires millions of fans around the world. And she did it once again with a look decidedly eccentricbut which teaches us how very different and distant garments can actually be combined to create something new And original.

The singer was in fact paparazzi while she was intent on reaching her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky in his recording studio, sporting a outfit colorful and very particular, with a guaranteed “wow” effect. Rihanna wore one sports shirt very bright turquoise and orange, similar to those worn by football or hockey players in the United States Statesscope as if it were a dress: the shirt is indeed oversize, and the pop star has chosen to wear it without pants underneath, as it reaches mid-thigh. Above a parka brown, too oversizewith the interior lined with an orange fabric.

But what is surprising is the combination of this look with a couple of very elegant opera gloves (the so-called opera gloves) in signed leather Pradalong up to the elbow, of an even more flamboyant shade of orange, to one clutch bag (orange, of course) Goyard and a couple of sandals black with a stiletto heel and a jewel strap to wrap around the ankle. In short, it seems that Rihanna has launched the trend of the so-called mix and matchleaving everyone speechless by choosing and combining pieces so particular and so (apparently) distant from each other.

AND it is not the first time: already on another occasion, always in the company of her boyfriend, Riri showed off an outfit similar to the previous one. Again, the singer wore a football shirt as if it were a dress, a red designer jacket Balenciaga (very) oversizea bonnet baseball cap and a couple of Miu Miu gloves light blue, similar to ski ones. All combined with the same jewel sandals and a pair of sparkling drop earrings Saint Laurent.