Rihanna’s paradoxical T-shirt: “Do what she says, not what she does” | LOS40

Rihanna’s latest post is creating a lot of buzz, The Barbadian star, who can lay claim to being one of the artists with the biggest assets in the United States, uploaded a picture on her Instagram account that has made us smile. And by which he has revolutionized his fans!

Rihanna, who announced last February that she’s expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky, has once again shown off her belly on her network. Of course, this time in a very ironic way. And thing is, the singer is wearing a shirt that makes sure she has enough time. And it doesn’t surprise us!

In the photos, Rihanna is seen sporting white sunglasses, straight hair and tall boots with a badass attitude. But what catches our attention is the message we can read on his shirt in English: “Use a condom.”

Apparently the funny thing about this shirt is that Rihanna is several months pregnant. A fact that makes the photo contradictory and straight up a meme. And the thing is, Rihanna knows how to get her fans talking about her. We love his sense of humor!

The funniest are the comments left by the followers on the post. Everything is there!

“Do what she says, not what she does”

“How old is the shirt?”

“This shirt should be given to Rocky ASAP”

“Not applicable to you”

“I think we should talk, Riri.”

more information

How much does the shirt cost?

Of course, Rihanna is no fool, and the shirt is from her own brand Fenty. A man from Barbados has seen the perfect opportunity to promote this garment. But let’s go to the important point, how much does this cotton garment cost?

Although the base price is 85 euros—we’re a little out of budget— It has been reduced to 35 Euros on the official Fenty website. Of course, hurry to get it because it’s “almost sold out”! And is that the call effect must have been brutal after Rihanna put it on. Who doesn’t want to replicate the picture of Barbados?