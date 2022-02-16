Rihanna’s promise: ‘You’ll have new music from me’

Despite being pregnant, Rihanna wanted to reassure the fans in a recent interview pointing out that publishing music is still a priority for her. Interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, the voice of “Diamonds” talked about his future plans and his long awaited new albumsuccessor to “Anti” from 2016.

The pop star, who is close to becoming a parent along with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, explained that will focus on “one thing at a time”, but confirmed that he will also share new material later on. Rihanna told Entertainment Weekly: “Yeah, you will still have new music from me. My fans could kill me if they waited all this time for a lullaby. “

The 33-year-old artist also talked about the her first pregnancy and revealed that it was interesting for her to learn about it. “It’s all an exciting journey so far“said Rihana:” I’m taking this thing as it comes every week. There is always something new and I’m having fun“.

Over the years, the singer has repeatedly talked about her upcoming recording project, even mentioning that it could be called “R9”, and in September 2020 in an interview for New! Magazine said: “I’m always working on new music. Just because I haven’t released an album in a few years doesn’t mean I’m not working on it ”. It’s still: “I won’t release new music just because people want it. I’ll make it worth the wait, and it’ll be worth it. ”