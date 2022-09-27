Rihanna’s Red Carpet Style Evolution: Photos

Nobody does a red carpet style like Rihanna. The singer is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable women in the world, and her wardrobe only gets better and bolder with time.

Since bursting onto the scene with her hit song “Pon de Replay” in 2005, the Barbados native has proven fierce in her unique style choices. From crop tops to Old Hollywood-inspired dresses and daring nude dresses – we can always count on the Grammy winner to serve We drama.

Rihanna makes dressing look fearless and powerful as she always opts for pieces that are both bold and risky.

In 2014, the “Umbrella” entertainer was a jaw-dropping sight in a completely sheer dress by Adam Selman at the CFDA Awards. The number left little to the imagination, but Rihanna of course managed to make it look stylish with a baby pink fur stole and sequined cap. That night, she won the fashion icon award and spoke about her love of clothes in her acceptance speech.

“Growing up, I didn’t have much access to fashion,” she said at the time. “But as far back as I can remember, fashion has always been my defense mechanism. Even as a kid, I remember thinking, “She can beat me, but she can’t beat my outfit.” And to this day, I want to say that’s how I think about it. I can make up for all my weaknesses with my fashion. And so really, you really can.

Another defining moment for Rihanna came a year later when she looked like sunshine at the Met Gala. The “Diamonds” singer dazzled on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a bright yellow Guo Pei dress that took 50,000 hours to make and weighed 55 pounds.

Flash-forward to 2022, Rihanna gave motherhood style a whole new meaning. The hitmaker announced her pregnancy in January that year via a photo of herself wearing a Barbie pink puffer jacket by Chanel, which she wore open to expose her growing belly. Afterwards, the music star has been seen numerous times in bumpless looks, including the shredded ombre outfit by The Attico she wore to a Fenty Beauty party in Los Angeles in February 2022. (Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together — a baby boy — in May 2022.)

But Rihanna’s edgy style transcends fashion. Besides experimenting with patterns, prints and more, she literally revolutionized the cosmetics industry with the launch of Fenty Beauty in September 2017. She blew up other brands when she launched 40 foundation shades foundation, and then raised the bar even further when she introduced 50 shades of concealer months later.

