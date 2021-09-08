Rihanna’s romantic dinner with Asap Rocky

The pop star, without being recognized, was in New York for the Stop Asian Hate March. In the evening she was having dinner with her boyfriend

Rihanna was seen in front of the Italian restaurant Carbone, in New York, in the company of her boyfriend.

Their story seems to be proceeding smoothly. At Christmas they had formalized their relationship with a wonderful holiday in Barbados.

Covered face

Both with masks on their faces, Rihanna and Asap Rocky were seen and photographed together at the famous Italian restaurant Carbone, in Greenwich Village, New York. Rihanna, 33, wore a long blue and yellow coat with the letter R embroidered, he was sporty.

Loading... Advertisements

Stop Asian Hate March

Rihanna had participated in the afternoon, incognito, in the Stop Asian Hate March, the demonstration against racism towards Asian people and crossed the city with a protest sign, in the company of her assistant Tina Troung.

In the evening with him

In the evening he had dinner with his partner Asap Rocky: “The spark started in January 2020, the friendship turned into something more. He has always had a crush on her, now love is reciprocated ”. In short, the two get along in love and well together.