Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Celebrates Pride Month With New LGBTQ+ Collection

Rihanna has been known for her inclusivity since the start of her Fenty empire in 2017. This month, she’s celebrating Pride with an all-new Savage x Fenty collection.

June is Pride Month, a time when the LGBTQ+ community celebrates their sexuality. The aim of the collection is to “celebrate every body”, throughout the month.

The collection includes lingerie items for men and women. You can get everything under the intimate apparel rainbow; bras, bodysuits and boxers.

It would be unlike Rihanna to not have the most qualified representation to model her collection. Queer models are seen in all shapes and sizes, exuding the unique inclusivity the brand strongly represents.

The official Savage x Fenty Twitter page has posted a snippet of what we can expect from the collection.

“A collection celebrating EVERY 👏 BODY 👏 #SavageXPride Celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Pride with our new collection and stick around throughout the month for content so Xclusive you’ll gag.

Rihanna has become a billionaire with her business ventures and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The Bajan singer plans to open six new physical stores for Savage X Fenty.

Considering the explosive success of her Savage X Fenty line, Rihanna would open physical stores of the brand would be epic.