Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show vol 3” is on Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna, an icon of music and fashion, launches the new “season” (even if it is not a TV series) of her Savage X Fenty Show, already available in streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are some curiosities.

Now in its third consecutive year, Rihanna’s extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge conventions and redefine the concept of sensuality.

The groundbreaking show includes performances by world stars Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah with special appearences by Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and many others, who will wear the new Savage X Fenty collection, signed by postar Rihanna.

In the glossy images shared in preview by Rihanna on social networks, Gigi Hadid also appears with chocolate-colored hair and evident cat eyeliner, splendid as she walks on the catwalk in an electric blue dress covered with sequins. Joan Smalls, who sports a clean cut of the fringe, proves to be well suited to the choreography of Parris Goebel in pleated silver micro twin-set, while Erykah Badu plays with hats.

In addition to enjoying the show of music, fashion, beauty and dance, the viewer will have the opportunity to purchase the garments presented during Savage X Fenty and at the Amazon Fashion store.