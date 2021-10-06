News

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty will open the first physical stores in 2022

A portrait of Rihanna (ph. Instagram @ririgalbad)

Savage x Fenty, the lingerie brand founded by Rihanna, plans to open physical stores in the United States starting next year, with stores in Europe as well. It will be stand alone stores, rather than shop-in shops, the brick and mortar format that has been more profitable in the last year.

“Retail is an important part of our growth strategy,” said the star. “Fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable shopping online.”

After the launch of her cosmetics brand, Fenty beauty, in 2017, Rihanna founded Savage x Fenty in 2018, before going on to complete her business portfolio with the skincare label Fenty skin in July of last year. All brands are built around the concept of inclusiveness, with Fenty beauty offering a range of more than 40 foundation shades, while the lingerie line also includes plus sizes.

The singer’s assets have elected her as a true entrepreneur: in fact, it stands at 1.7 billion dollars (about 1 billion euros at today’s exchange rate). Specifically, the underwear label guarantees a value of 270 million dollars (233.7 billion euros) (see MFF of 4 August 2021). (All rights reserved)

