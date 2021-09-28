Rihanna’s smooth bangs are the on-trend fall 2021 cut

Autumn is synonymous with changes, also and above all in the hairstyle world, and the fringe embodies the concept with that touch of elegance that we like so much. In this case the key word is harmony because you have to choose which cut to opt for and then understand how to structure the fringe also based on the facial features me hey, nothing impossible. There are many ways to wear the fringe, voluminous like a cloud or curly like that of Camila Cabello, the imperative is to experiment and finally give it a chance. Stars can’t do without it, after Dakota Johnson making it her trademark, too Rihanna succumbs (again) to the charm of the fringe and flaunts a beautiful one during the premiere of hers Savage X Fenty Vol.3.

Rihanna continues to redefine the concept of the fashion show and does so through new representations that have little to do with the classic catwalk on which only models parade, rather she focuses on the show itself, held up by international music stars and dancers talented, which are the setting for a show steeped in charm and obviously fashion, where the lingerie items of the collection are presented Savage X Fenty, an eccentric, inclusive (same mission also for Rihanna’s beauty brand), provocative line. Among the many guests and protagonists who took part in the show which is now available on Amazon Prime, Lola Leon aka Madonna’s daughter and Emily Ratajkowski set the scene on fire. Just on the occasion of the premiere of the show last September 24th, A $ AP Rocky’s girlfriend looked beautiful with a haircut that made our hearts beat faster.

Having abandoned the green mullet cut sported in the summer with a decidedly punk air, we change again and this time Rihanna experiments with a long haircut embellished with even, straight bangs. The raven black hair of the singer from Umbrella, with a very smooth styling, it is characterized by a long fringe that touches the eyebrows and which allows the gaze to be the absolute protagonist of any look. It’s undeniable that Rihanna looks gorgeous with every cut and hair color, but at the Amazon premiere of her show she was sensational, lingerie and black lace on display helped make Riri a real one badgirl to be influenced again and again when it comes to style.

