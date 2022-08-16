Rihanna’s sweetheart charged in 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky has just been charged for his role in a shooting in the United States in 2021. He is suspected of having shot a former friend during an argument.

New twist in the A$AP Rocky affair. The famous American rapper was charged on Monday for his role in a shooting that occurred last November in Hollywood. He is facing two counts of assault.

A$AP Rocky charged in shooting

A$AP Rocky, in a relationship with Rihanna, is currently in turmoil. The 33-year-old musician, real name Rakim Mayers, was charged very early on Monday, August 16 for his role in a shooting that occurred in November 2021. The one who was recently seen with his baby and his companion in Los Angeles is suspected of having pointed a weapon at a former friend during an argument, reveals Le Parisien.

The American rapper would later have shot him twice with a semi-automatic weapon, inflicting a “minor injury“, according to the police. According to initial information from the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office, the artist, known for his albums Testing or A$AP, is currently the subject of two counts of assault with a weapon.

A$AP Rocky already embroiled in justice

Rihanna’s companion will appear on Wednesday for these charges in court in Los Angeles. “Discharging a firearm in a public place is a serious offense that could have had tragic consequences, not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent bystanders who visit Hollywood.“said the attorney general for the LA Times.

As a reminder, the rapper had been arrested last April at the airport from Los Angeles on the descent of his private jet from Barbados, birthplace of the interpreter ofUmbrella. This isn’t the first time A$AP Rocky has faced justice. In August 2019, during his world tour, the artist had participated in a brawl in Stockholm and had been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for violence.