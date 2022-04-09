Rihanna’s trick to make dark circles disappear immediately

Pregnant with her first child, Rihanna continues to inspire us with more elaborate and perfect beauty sets than the next. And if the mother-to-be is still not decided to offer a new album to her fans, she continues to expand the range of products of her Fenty Beauty brand.

Launched in 2017, the brand that revolutionized the world of make-up with products available for all skin tones and with large-scale advertising campaigns focusing on diversity, has just welcomed new products. We are thinking, for example, of the famous “Icon” lipsticks, refillable lipsticks with a semi-matte finish, available in 10 shades.

Rihanna’s trick to make dark circles disappear

To explain how to use her products to perfection, Rihanna regularly shares videos posted on Instagram and YouTube. Recently, the light-eyed bombshell revealed the names of the products she uses to obtain an “instant filter effect” on the face. This is the Invisimatte Powder that instantly blurs the pores of the skin and sets the concealer while brightening the eye area. This powder, which is very useful for mattifying shiny areas and therefore the T-zone, can therefore also be used on dark circles and also offers a spectacular result.

The sheer, soft and lightweight powder is applied with the Powder Puff brush for maximum adhesion. “It’s not even a joke and I’m not trying to sell you this brush. You can see the difference when you use it… Its domed tip fits perfectly around the eye area” said Rihanna about this famous brush. A perfect duo to test to fix makeup and thus make it last for hours but also to strategically illuminate the face.

Elizabeth Sall