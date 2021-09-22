Rihanna’s tweet on Joe Biden’s Inauguration of the Presidency: Revenews

Rihanna’s tweet about Joe Biden’s presidency goes viral. The pop star posted a photo in which she takes out the trash.

The web has elected the best tweet to comment on the inauguration of the Joe Biden’s presidency, and is undoubtedly that of Rihanna. The pop star is fully among the celebrities who, during the event, wanted to testify to theirs reaction but his comment was concise and certainly effective.

Rihanna has in fact chirped I’m just here to help (I’m just here to help), followed by the hashtag #wediditJoe (We made it Joe). To accompany the caption a simple image, in which the pop star appears intent on taking out the garbage. A message that is not too cryptic and not too veiled.

After all, Rihanna has always fully supported Joe Biden And Kamala Harris. On Instagram, last November, he published an image of the new presidential couple, writing: «There is so much work to do, and so much pain to correct! Let’s go! I am so proud of you America! ». BeforeElection Day, the pop star had instead made fans aware of the importance of going to vote and never hid her criticisms of President Trump.

Who knows what the garbage bag refers to …