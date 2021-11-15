Rimini, at the Tiberio chocolate and cinema dialogue in a special event

Thursday November 18, at Cinema Tiberio at 21:00, the special event will be held Cinema & Chocolate, opening appointment of the exhibition The taste of cinema, which combines the pleasure of the palate with that of good cinema.

For the occasion, a series of 6 tastings proposed by the Maitre Chocolatier will be proposed Francesca Caon, accompanied by numerous film clips selected by Paolo Pagliarani.

A sensory journey to discover chocolate that also becomes an emotional itinerary through the careful choice of some scenes taken from Chocolat (2000) with Juliette Binoche And Johnny Depp, The chocolate Factory (2005) always with the same Johnny Depp surrounded by a group of gluttonous children, Anonymous emotional (2010) directed by Jean-Pierre Améris, Italian Lessons of Chocolate (2007) with Violante Placido, Luca Argentero And Neri Marcorè, and finally the legendary box of chocolates by Forrest Gump (1994), directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring an unforgettable Tom Hanks.

Places are limited and therefore the reservation is compulsory.

To ensure the highest quality and freshness of the 6 chocolate tastings, the Maitre Chocolatier will specially prepare a predefined number of portions. For this reason it is essential to reserve your seat by sending an email to: reservations@cinematiberio.it by Tuesday 16 November.

Admission to the evening is € 10, including tastings / TiberioClub + 2 points.

Some info on the Maitre Chocolatier: Francesca Caon is 26 years old, halfway between Piedmont and Romagna. Born and raised in Carmagnola (TO), she has always studied pastry, but in recent years she has decided to specialize in chocolate, graduating as a Maitre Chocolatier. She went to Peru to learn more about cocoa and its origins, and once back she created her own line of chocolates.

✔️ Entrance is reserved for Green Pass holders which must be shown at the entrance.

✔️ It is allowed to consume food and drinks in the room, only once seated in your seat.

✔️ Sanitize your hands at the entrance.

🔶TICKET PURCHASE METHOD🔶

It is strongly recommended to buy online at Liveticket , in order to simplify the entry procedures.

However, it is always possible to buy tickets directly at the cinema cash desk (on the day of the screening or in advance).