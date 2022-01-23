Rimini, cinema Tiberio: from Monday “Don’t Look Up”

“Better at the cinema” is the slogan that will accompany a series of screenings scheduled at the Cinema Tiberio in Rimini. The Rimini room will offer second-run titles at a discounted price to reaffirm the importance and beauty of viewing in the hall, on a large screen, for a projection at its best with high digital resolution and immersive Dolby Stereo 7.0 sound.

From Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 January, at 9 pm, Wednesday also at 5 pm, the screening of Tuesday 25 January at 9 pm is in the original version subtitled in Italian single seat 5 euro is scheduled for Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay with a super cast consisting of Leonardo di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance and Meryl Streep: two scientists discover that a comet is about to enter a collision course with the earth. The catastrophe is imminent but the political class seems to be interested in something else… Only social media remains but the impact on public opinion is devastating and with unforeseen consequences.

An amusing all-round satire for the director of “The Big Bet” and “Vice – the man in the shadows” who, behind the sci-fi patina of a “catastrophic film” reveals the inconsistencies and contradictions of contemporary society.

Access to the hall is allowed only upon presentation of the super green pass, wearing an FFP2 mask (mandatory). Numbered seats.

Info:

328 2571483

online ticket office available on www.liveticket.it.

Complete program on www.cinematiberio.it