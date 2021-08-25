Rimini, “Crudelia” with Emma Stone at the Lido Arena

Today Tuesday July 20 and tomorrow Wednesday 21, at 21:30 at theArena Lido, will be projected Cruella (2021) of Craig Gillespie, which stars the Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone.

The film, which will replace the expected one today The Chicago Trial 7 , is a brand new live-action Disney production that is inspired by and develops one of the most iconic cartoon characters: it is in fact a spin-off based on the rebellious beginnings of the most glamorous antagonist of our childhood, the mythical Cruella De Mon.

The work, which is set in the London of the seventies and of punk rock revolution, follows the events of the very young girl Estella (played by Emma Stone), a very motivated and determined girl, full of initiative and ready to do anything to make her way in the field of fashion.

And here comes the opportunity of a lifetime: the BaThe opera, cheroness von Hellman (played by Emma Thompson, another Oscar winner who underlines the stellar cast of the film), or the most famous designer of the British capital, personally chooses her as an assistant. Estella immediately repays her trust by demonstrating an extraordinary talent, but it is clear from the start that inside her there is a disturbing personality that could take over at any moment …

Cruella is a film in which you will find a bit of everything, if you are passionate about quotationism and comparative analysis: it can undoubtedly be considered as a prequel to the beloved cartoon 101 Dalmatians, of course, but not only: it is evident that the eye is also explicitly winked at other “modern classics” of recent years, such as the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix And The devil wears Prada.

Loading... Advertisements

From the first, that repressed madness is resumed which Estella initially manages to tame, but which will then explode promptly due to her social and inner malaise; from the second the tormented relationship between the characters of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson is taken up, reminiscent of that between Anne Hathaway And Meryl Streep, both born in an unscrupulous world like that of fashion.

For reservations and info here the link official of the event.

Edoardo Bassetti