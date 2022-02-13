Rimini, today at the Fulgor the noir masterpiece “Chinatown” by Polanski

Monday February 14at Fulgor Cinema at 21:00the film will be shown Chinatown (1974, USA) by the famous Polish director Roman Polanski.

The film is set in Los AngelesIn the 1937. The protagonist of the story is Jack “JJ” Gittes (played by the great actor Jack Nicholson), a private investigator who is contacted by Evelyn (Faye Dunaway) to investigate the alleged infidelity of her husband Hollis (Darrell Zwerling), head of the city’s water and electricity department.

In the midst of his research, Jack will unexpectedly discover a huge plot revolving around the distribution of the region’s water resources, and in which Evelyn, Hollis’s wife, seems incredibly involved.

Conceived when the genre was destined for an inexorable decline, Chinatown is the work that (together with The Long Goodbye of the director Robert Altman1973) reported the Noir at the center of the Hollywood scene.

Polanski explicitly refers to the smoky atmospheres of detective stories of the forties, from which he draws found and recurring elements, but also adding a series of symbolisms (the theme of water, for example, which brings life and death at the same time) that make Chinatown an author’s work of the highest quality, which has the merit of having given new life to a genre that was now given up.

It is no coincidence that the work has received well 11 Academy Award nominationshowever, winning only the one for the best original screenplay of Robert Towne.

The music is made by Jerry GoldsmithAnd John A. Alonzo instead he directs photography.

Edoardo Bassetti

