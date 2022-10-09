Rina, the sister of Dua Lipa, who succeeds as a model

ANDhe family talent has not remained in Dua Lipa and we have begun to see the evidence. Her family consists of her parents, Anesa Lipa and Dukagjin Lipa, and her brothers, Rina Lipa (21) and Gjin Lipa (16). Of all of them, one of the ones that stands out almost on a par with her sister is Fight, a young model who attracts attention of the big brands to show off on the catwalks.

Rina Lipa has a great future ahead of her. Until now, we have been able to see her from time to time in some of her older sister’s social media posts, especially on his Instagram accountwhere it is usual to find them together.

Rina stands out as a dancer, model and social media star, who took her first steps in the world of modeling at the GCDS Fall 2021 collection at Milan Fashion Week.. Since then, she has not stopped growing by starring in campaigns like Miu Miu’s. In addition, he participated in commercials for Red Valentino and the sunglasses brand Linda Farrow and had the opportunity to travel to Paris to attend Haute Couture Week, where her sister modeled for the Balenciaga parade, along with celebrities of the stature by Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman.

Currently, Dua Lipa’s little sister is about to reach a million followers. She is to blame for her success, her nose for throwing eggs in different baskets and promoting another of the talents for which she is beginning to be well known: Fashion. In social networks, she still does not reach the figures of her older sister, who has had much more time to open her own space in the industry and consolidate her figure worldwide. Rina Lipa is also charmed by the performance and was reported by journalists from Tatler magazine: “Fabulously glamorous actress on the rise and Instagram sensation. Rina, without a doubt, a rising star to watch.” What’s more, Dua’s sister got a major role in a horror film directed by Italian filmmaker Gianluigi Carellaan excellent opportunity to show your talent in the seventh art.