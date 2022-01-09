Rincon greets the world Taurus: “You made me feel at home from day one” / The Video

After four and a half years, Tomas Rincon leaves Turin to go to Sampdoria: his greeting to the grenade world

It’s time for greetings between Torino and Tomas Rincon. After four and a half years together, the path of the two separates, leading the Venezuelan to wear the Sampdoria shirt from the next match. “Dear grenade fans. our beautiful journey together ends here. Thank you for making me feel at home from day one. Thanks to all the people who made it possible for me to join this team four and a half years ago. To President Urbano Cairo, to all the coaches I have had in this period. To each of my companions. we fought together and we got some satisfaction together. It has been a real pleasure and an honor to work with you. To the medical staff, to all the people who work in Philadelphia, at the Grnade stadium in Turin, to the warehousemen. Thanks for the availability, for the affection, the respect. I greet you and send you a huge “good luck”. I hope everything goes well.“, This is the speech made by the General in an exciting video that traces his path in the grenade.

Rincon: “I may have regrets about how the games went, but no remorse for the work done”

“Humanly and professionally, Toro and Torino have given a lot to me and my family. We have cultivated relationships that will last over time, we have met beautiful people who will continue to be part of our life: friendship has no distances, it has no borders. (…) I leave the Bull with a lot of gratitude and a certainty: that of having always given everything, putting in every training and in every game the attention, the commitment, the struggle to do well. I may have regrets for how the games went, but no regrets for the work done“, A very heartfelt farewell that shared by the now ex Toro midfielder on his social profiles. There are many special moments spent with the grenade club and he never missed an opportunity to remember them all. Arrived in skepticism given the Juventus past, Rincon quickly managed to conquer the heart of the grenade square, always making himself available and trying to give the maximum game after game.

El General prepares for Sampdoria: “It’s a great challenge: I’m ready”

162 appearances, 7 goals and 5 assists later, here is the time to say goodbye but, as reiterated in his post, it is a goodbye for the city, in respect and gratitude for a club that has given him so much. “I wish Toro, the club, the coach and the team, the fans the best of the best; I am proud to have been able to play in a club known all over the world for its history, in a special team of Italian football. In every place in Italy you can meet Toro fans: for me, as a man of feelings, it has always been a great emotion. Hi everyone. Thanks Taurus. Goodbye Turin: my family and I will return often“. Now it’s time for a whole new challenge for him: “Now I’m going back to Genoa: I’m a lucky man, life and the ball give me an experience that not all footballers can have. Playing two derbies so beautiful and so hot with four different jerseys. It’s a great challenge: I’m ready“.

Below is Rincon’s farewell video.

.