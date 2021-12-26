Rincorsa Juventus: two gifts under the tree for Allegri

Juventus wants to strengthen the squad available to Massimiliano Allegri for the January transfer market: the moves of the bianconeri between incoming goals and possible exits

There Juventus returned to racing in the championship and shortened the gap from rivals for the Champions race after the last positive results of the team coached by Merry.

The ‘Old Lady’ sees the light again by gnawing on precious points a Naples, Atalanta And Milan, while theInter at the top of the standings he remains very far away and at the moment out of reach for the scudetto dreams. The budget – Champions League excluded where the bianconeri have snatched the pass as first in the group in front of the European champions of Chelsea – remains disappointing in Serie A, with Dybala and his teammates expected from a January of fire with so many direct clashes that will give a turning point one way or another on the Juve season.

Juventus transfer market, a bomber for Allegri: Icardi bursts (once again)

Some help can come from the market for Massimiamo Allegri, even if it will be a January marked by austerity as repeatedly reiterated by the management of Continassa and above all by the new Ad Arrivabene. The Livorno technician pushes in particular for two pawns: a center forward considering the realization difficulties revealed in this first part of the season and a midfielder able to raise the competitiveness of the department. In the latter case, interest in always remains in the background Witsel, a man of experience under Allegri’s magnifying glass already last summer, in addition to Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach: both expiring in June, with the Swiss national also in the sights of the Rome. An early arrival of Rovella which will close the season at Genoa, also look at the classic opportunities to be seized during construction and one of these can be represented by Wijnaldum, a luxury reserve at PSG a bit like Mauro Icardi.

The former Inter captain cyclically returns to Continassa topicality and could solve Juventus’ offensive flaws for the second part of the season. As collected by Calciomercato.it, at the moment there has been no concrete thrust of Cherubini and Nedved, even if the Argentine center forward remains a hot name for the attack with the Paris Saint-Germain willing to open to the loan with the right of redemption. A possible assault on the dream Vlahovic instead it seems destined to be postponed until next summer, while the Sassuolo does not open to the partial sale of Scamacca which the rival also likes Marotta for Inter. Furthermore, the profiles of Aubameyang And Martial, at loggerheads respectively with Arsenal And Manchester United and that they can leave the Premier League at the beginning of the new year.

Juventus, Ramsey on the transfer market: the exit point at Continassa

The breakup with Aaron is no mystery Ramsey, disappeared from the radar of Allegri’s chessboard and who so far has collected just 5 appearances and 112 minutes this season with the black and white shirt. The management of Continassa is looking for a solution, even temporary, to place the former Arsenal captain who aspires to return to the Premier League. In the median also a possible departure of Arthur, with his new agent Shepherd boy which did not close to a possible change of jersey in January. The Brazilian has collected Allegri’s confidence in the last two matches with Bologna and Cagliari, with his situation that remains uncertain: a definitive farewell is almost impossible, while Juve can let him leave on loan to free a box in the median.

Also Rabiot is not an untouchable and could greet Turin if an offer capable of satisfying the association chaired by Andrea Agnelli arrives under the Mole, as well as Kulusevski which is evaluated at least 35 million euros from the Bianconeri top management. It is difficult, at least in the January window, to predict a departure of McKennie who, to the sound of performances, climbed the hierarchies, deserving a place in the sun in Allegri’s eleven.

Juventus transfer market, renewals on the table: Dybala’s signing postponed

Chapter renewals: the telenovela linked to the extension of Paulo Dybala continues, with the signing that slipped further after the return of his agent to Argentina. The deal does not seem in question, with the white (black) smoke expected to arrive at the beginning of 2022. Juventus intends to restart from its number ten and future captain, in addition to locking up another fundamental man for Allegri such as Cuadrado. Finally, open speeches with Bernardeschi: the negotiation with Pastorello (who in addition to Arthur has also revealed the prosecutor of the blue national team) will come to life in the coming weeks, with the former Fiorentina revitalized by the return of Allegri on the bench of the Allianz Stadium.