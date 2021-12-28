Ring, Amazon’s smart video intercom on offer at a mini price

Smart devices have now invaded our homes and have also reached the outside, as demonstrated by the security cameras. Today, however, we are talking about another device that is slowly conquering the homes of Italians: the smart video intercom which can be controlled remotely via the application. On Amazon we find on offer for € 44 the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, a low cost video intercom that allows you to know at any time who is approaching your home.









For the uninitiated, Ring is a company that is owned by Amazon itself and that produces professional level video surveillance systems just for homes. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired video door phone it is just one of many products made by the company. This particular smart device is a kind of camera to be connected to an existing doorbell: the camera monitors what happens and when the door rings it shows the images on the smartphone app. In addition to the basic model, a version is also available that completely replaces the doorbell and allows the Ring Video Doorbell Wired to also ring.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: the technical characteristics

For those who want to make their home even smarter, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the ideal device. Inexpensive, very high quality and useful in everyday life. As we said, it is a video intercom which in the basic version needs a doorbell already mounted to work. There are also more complete models that are self-contained and are also self-powered.

Let’s move on to the technical sheet: the Ring Video Doorbell Wired camera always offers very well defined images with a resolution of 1080p. Being a video door phone, there is two-way audio, so you can communicate with the person who “knocked” on the door of the house. There are also advanced motion sensors that notify us directly on the smartphone app by sending push notifications if something abnormal is happening. Also present is night vision. For those who need to record and review the images there is the possibility to subscribe to the Ring Protect service, but it is paid (the first 30 days are free by purchasing the video door entry unit).

Being an Amazon device, it is compatible with Echo smart speaker and can be managed directly through Alexa.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired on offer on Amazon: price and discount

One of Today’s best deals on Amazon. We must not go around it too much: the price of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired it’s really very interesting. The video intercom can be purchased on the e-commerce platform at a price of 44 €, 25% less than the recommended price. And there is also the option to pay it arinterest-free ate: 5 installments of € 8.80 per month. The return period is extended until January 31, 2022, so you can calmly test it.

As we mentioned at the beginning, there is also a more complete version consisting of the video intercom plus Chime, another Amazon device that allows you to hear alerts and notifications throughout the house, even without having your smartphone in your hands. The cost is slightly higher: 64 €. This version is also on offer: 31% discount on the recommended price. And you can always pay it in installments at zero interest.