One of the many problems that grips the human being, eccentric and sometimes difficult to cure, is tinnitus. It is manifested by very annoying noises in the ear, which can be of different types and intensities. So, in case of ringing in the ear, continuous and intermittent rumbles and whistles, it is not that we are going crazy but maybe we have to run for these repairs. Sometimes, the indicated symptoms are associated with headaches, anxiety, insomnia and loss of concentration, so they end up being very disabling. However, it is a fairly common disorder, affecting 10/15% of adults. Let’s try to understand, now, what are the causes and what remedies to adopt.

Ringing in the ear, continuous and intermittent rumbles and whistles, it’s not that we are going crazy but maybe we have to run for these repairs

The causes can be various and of different types and origins. Among them, we can indicate: ear plug, head and neck trauma, glomus tumors. Then: deafness deriving, in turn, from vascular or viral causes, misalignments of the jaw and jaw. Again: damage to the auditory system due to exposure to intense and frequent noises, benign tumors of the hearing nerve, ear inflammation. Finally, one can count among the causes, Ménière’s syndrome, in which tinnitus originates from the accumulation of fluids in the ear. Given the multiplicity of possible causes, therefore, in the face of the disorder it is essential to carry out an ENT examination. It will serve to identify the right cause and to establish the therapy.

The tests to be performed may vary but, of course, an otoscopy will be carried out to explore the external auditory canal and the tympanic membrane. From here, the physical examination also of the nasal cavities, the nasopharynx, the mouth and the temporomandibular joint. The specialist will then be able to prescribe specific audiometric tests and also an MRI scan, to rule out other pathologies.

What are the possible treatments

Once all the necessary examinations and investigations have been carried out, the specialist must arrive at a prescription for a cure. So, if the cause of the disorder derives from the presence of a wax plug, its removal is resolutive of the problem. If, on the other hand, we are faced with otosclerosis, we can decide to intervene surgically. In the event of tinnitus associated with sudden deafness, it is essential to intervene immediately with steroid therapy. This is possible as long as within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms. Otherwise, you can resort to modern hearing aids. Finally, when tinnitus appears as a benign symptom, the patient must, however, be directed to therapies aimed at alleviating the disorder.

Recommended reading

To relax the nerves and finally lower the tension, here are the herbal teas with anti-stress properties, a panacea to feel like new