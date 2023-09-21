Ringo Starr scares fans after collapsing mid-concert (video)

Ringo Starr suffered a heavy fall during his concert in New Mexico; However, former members of the Beatles When the show continued he immediately stood up and made light of the situation.

The British artist and his all-star band were performing for two hours at the Rio Rancho Event Center on Wednesday night.

While the group played the last part of the song give Peace a chance, 83-year-old Ringo returned to the stage after a short break; While running up a small staircase leading to the stage, the musician slips and falls to the ground.

Getting up, he quickly went to the microphone and started singing as if nothing had happened.

Before saying goodbye, Ringo Starr joked about what happened and told the audience: “I fell just for the sake of saying it.”

Despite the dramatic decline, the former Beatle has not issued any statements regarding the current state of his health.

Ringo Starr is collaborating on Dolly Parton’s new album



singer dolly parton Collect Paul mccartney And Ringo Starrliving members of the BeatlesIn a new version of the classic Let it be For their next rock album, Rockstar, to be released in November. He also has a part in the song mick fleetwood in collision and peter frampton On guitar.

“Is there anything better than singing? Let it be with Paul mccartneyWho wrote the song? Not only this, he also played the piano! Well, then it got even better Ringo Starr joined the drums, peter frampton on guitar and mick fleetwood For collision. The singer wrote, “I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?” Jolene In social networks.

album Rock Starnumber 49 dolly partonWill also include new versions of other classics like every Breath You Take, What’s going on?, purple Rain, heart breaking, Heart of glass, (I don’t get) satisfaction even more. There will also be collaborations with legendary artists such as Sting, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry, Richie Sambora and Elton John.