Saturday 05 February from 18.30 to 20.30 come back Ringside, the monthly space completely dedicated to the world of wrestling of the Twitch channel of Pop Culture with Domenico Bottalico And Luca Carbonaro.

Ringside Episode 4

Ringside Episode 4: WWE Royal Rumble 2022, the road to WrestleMania and the road to AEW Revolution 2022

In Ringside Episode 4 we will comment together on the results of the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 with the winners, the voices and the big absentees. The also begins Road to Wrestlemania: what awaits us at Grandaddy of them all?

Not only WWE but also AEW because Tony Khan’s first PPV for the federation is now very close: AEW Revolution 2022. Let’s take the pulse of the federation between new entrants, probable first layoffs and the always open forbidden door.

We will also talk about IMPACT with the arrival of an important contingent NJPW, from GCW and the return of the ROH.

Ringside, the Pop Culture format dedicated to wrestling

Ringside is the new Twitch format of Pop Culture dedicated to the world of wrestling. We will talk in a relaxed but aware way of this colorful and heterogeneous world that is closely connected and has inevitably entered the collective imagination. Guests of the sector but also simple, and sometimes unsuspected, enthusiasts will alternate in the various monthly appointments to talk about the current events of the world of wrestling at 360 ° but also about its more technical aspects and the great icons of this sport.

