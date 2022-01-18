Rio de Janeiro will also charge taxes in bitcoins

Some sources report that Rio Mayor and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez attended the first day of the largest innovation and technology meeting in Latin America. Francis Suarez is the mayor of one of the most important cities in the United States and an avowed fan of Bitcoin, making his municipality one of the first cities in the world to have launched its own coin, the Miami coin, and became the first mayor to receive a salary in Bitcoin.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes, the 13th Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, a huge beach city in Brazil, will buy bitcoin for the city’s reserves. Rio de Janeiro has announced the establishment of a working group to address the issues of accepting bitcoin for city funds. In the presence of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Eduardo Paes revealed that 1% of the Rio de Janeiro Treasury would be in bitcoin.

According to Eduardo Paes, the connection with Miami is vital in a world of global cities. Rio wants to pursue the bitcoin adoption movement to become the tech capital of South America, following the big city of the United States, which continues to grow and even has its own cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin.

The city government is looking forward to providing a 10% tax discount when paid in Bitcoin, which shows that the beautiful city is willing to process payments with the world’s leading digital currency.

Some details that remain to be revealed are who will take care of this Bitcoin that will be purchased by Rio and those received from tax payments; It also remains to be seen if Rio will need help processing Bitcoin payments from some company, or will it do it all by itself. Finally, Eduardo Paes hasn’t revealed whether he intends, as Miami has already done, to create his own cryptocurrency in the future or not.