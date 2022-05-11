Rio Ferdinand advises Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes striker Cristiano Ronaldo should change his mind and leave a different kind of legacy under the club’s new permanent manager, Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo has had a difficult season with Man United and will end a rare season without a trophy, his first in 12 years.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo should mentor young players instead of chasing trophies and personal honours.

“I feel like with Cristiano he’s always been known for winning, and every team he’s been through has been fighting for the top honours. I think he’s going to have to change his mindset and leave a different kind of legacy at this stage of his career with Man United.

It’s all about determining what Cristiano Ronaldo’s future will be. To help the next manager to integrate into the new team and the new environment, to help the young players and the new players who arrive,” said Ferdinand.

He added: “Being that experienced player who is a shoulder to lean on.

And maybe take his focus away from glory and trophies to allow him to have a personal impact on the football club – that’s a bit different to what he’s probably done before because he’s always been focused on trophies. »

