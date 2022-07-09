Rio Ferdinand names striker who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd

Rio Ferdinand has named Robert Lewandowski as the only striker capable of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Less than a year after making a smash return to Old Trafford, the Portuguese ace wants to leave Manchester United as he worries about the relative lack of transfer activity. He is also unconvinced of the club’s ability to win trophies, as the Red Devils endured a trophyless 2021-22 campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea are among the teams interested in signing Ronaldo, who could be available for £13million.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United for Champions League club. https://t.co/5EMtQKX8sZ —Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) July 2, 2022

The departure of Ronaldo, who was the club’s top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions last season, would be a huge loss for United. Speaking to FIVE magazine, Ferdinand said (via Football.London):

“I don’t see it happening man, I can’t even think about it because you have to look at the bigger picture. The window is getting closer, if Man United were to let him go, (Erling) Haaland and (Darwin) Nunez are probably the first two on your list. The only other person who could perform these functions, who I would trust and who would be able to do it, is (Robert) Lewandowski”.

The Poland international has expressed his desire to join FC Barcelona after saying his time at Bayern is over, although no deal has yet been agreed.

As for Haaland and Nunez, they both joined United rivals Manchester City and Liverpool respectively. Ferdinand believes Ronaldo could only leave if Manchester United get their hands on Lewandowski. He added :

“Lewandowski seems to have his heart firmly in Barcelona if they manage to close the deal. If Manchester United can’t find a replacement ready to score 20 or 25 goals next season, apart from Lewandowski, someone viable, I don’t think the deal can be done, not at all.

