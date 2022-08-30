Rio Ferdinand returns to the dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

On the bench for the second consecutive time, Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the process of leaving. The Portuguese, who has still not found big European clubs ready to welcome him this summer, would find his current situation in Manchester very difficult. The former Real Madrid player has played barely 30 minutes in the last two games, assisting from the sidelines in his teammates’ 2 wins against Liverpool (2-1) and Southampton (0-1). Former Manchester United central defender Rio Ferdinand, who was CR7’s teammate between 2003 and 2009, reacted to the Portuguese being sidelined by his coach Erik ten Hag.

“I know for a fact that he is furious”

On his podcast “Vibe with Five”, Rio Ferdinand gave his feelings on the current situation of CR7:

“Knowing Ronaldo, I know he must be particularly pissed off right now. You can’t do what he’s done in his career for a very long time, and agree not to start a game and start on the bench. Especially being a substitute in a team that won’t even play in the Champions League. Ronaldo isn’t built like that. Don’t expect him to change at 37. Superstars are built differently. “

The former England international also gave his opinion on whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will leave before September 1:

“I don’t believe he’s going to leave Manchester. I think financially it’s just not possible. No club seems capable of paying his wages this summer.”

Thursday evening, Manchester United moves on the lawn of Leicester. CR7 should start the game again on the substitutes’ bench, unless by then, his situation has changed.