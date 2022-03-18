Rio Grande Emergency Management personnel rescued a group of five tourists who were lost in El Yunque

rescue personnel from the Municipal Office for Emergency Management (Omme) from Rio Grande rescued today, Thursday, five tourists who called the 9-1-1 emergency system to report that they had been lost during a walk through the Pico del Toro in The anvilin the jurisdiction of Rio Grande.

Angel Vazquezsearch and rescue coordinator Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead) pointed to The new day that 9-1-1 operators received a call from one of the natives of the United States to report that they had lost their way after walking for a long time and could not find their way back.

“In the 9-1-1 call, which was received at 5:25 pm, they indicated that they were in the area of ​​El Yunque in Río Grande. They are five adults from the United States who could not find their way out of the place. So immediately Raul Fuentesdirector of the Omme de Río Grande, activated his staff and they arrived at the scene with seven rescuers and dispatched Emergency Medical units, ”said Vázquez.

“The rescuers found the people and, now that we are talking, the Fajardo area coordinator told me that they should be out on the street with them in about 20 minutes. The instructions given to the caller was to stay at the point where the call originated to make it easier to find them. They were scared because they didn’t know the area, they walked a lot and couldn’t find their way. They were well into El YunqueVazquez added.

At the moment, it is unknown which state or states the five rescued people are from.