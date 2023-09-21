Rio Grande Valley hospitals face worst drug shortage in a decade – Telemundo McAllen (40)

Hospitals in the region are facing the worst drug crisis in almost ten years due to the shortage of more than 300 medicines.

The situation is serious and worrying. “Current levels of shortages across the country and around the world are the highest levels seen in decades,” says Dr. Ivan Melendez.

What is worrying about the situation is that the amount of medicines in short supply is increasing, affecting one in three hospitals in the country.

“When you get to the hospital and start evaluating your patients on the computer, the first thing they give you are medications that are in short supply. Perhaps the ideal drug is not available. Then you already think about alternatives to these medicines,” explains the doctor.

Medicines used for chemotherapy are included in the list of medicines in short supply. “We have seen that right now we have 305 medicines ranging from cancer treatments, antibiotics, antihypertensives which are in short supply. That’s a 30% increase in one year,” Melendez says.

Apart from drugs used against cancer, drug shortages also affect other diseases such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. Experts blame various reasons for the current crisis.

“Our problem is the overuse of antibiotics with inappropriate indications, which people prescribe themselves or simply go to Reynosa or Matamoros and buy the medicine,” the doctor says.

Another problem is the production of components of some medicines, which mostly come from several countries.

The American Society of Healthcare Pharmacists (ASHP) states that “Pharmacists in hospitals and health systems work with other physicians to provide safe and effective care despite drug shortages, finding needed medications, identifying alternatives, and making changes to treatment plans as necessary.” Working with.” Paul W. Abramowitz, President of ASHP.

One way not to contribute to the drug crisis is to take care of your health. “People who are in better health with nutrition, exercise and vaccines will need less medication than others. And second, we do not have to diagnose and treat our illnesses ourselves.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Melendez tells us that we will continue to see more shortages in the generic form of some drugs than in their original or commercial form.