Rio Tinto lithium mines blocked in Serbia- Corriere.it

from Francesco Battistini

After weeks of protests, in which the tennis player also participated, the government had to give up the mega-project (very polluting) to exploit a lithium mine 130 km from Belgrade

Not even Superman with kryptonite. Not even he would have resisted. Let alone Aleksandar Vucic. To tease him, for some months now, he was graffitied on the walls of Belgrade with a red cloak and the “S” shield: a superhero capable of surviving his past as a carrier of the dictator Milosevic; a Clark Kent able to become president of Serbia; a cartoon autocrat now grappling with kryptonite and the most dangerous of challenges.

Vucic held up for a while. But in the end he had to give up. Protests, roadblocks and, ultimately, the fluorescent mineral. He gave in. Stop to the megaproject to exploit the largest lithium mine or, better still, of jadarite: a new, special silicate of lithium and boron discovered in 2006 along the Serbian river Jadar, which in terms of characteristics is similar in all respects to Superman’s imaginary kryptonite. No speculation about the environment. No profit on the skin of the citizens. The jadarite will remain where it is for now, underground.

He tried, it went wrong. The local municipality, Loznica, 130 km from Belgrade, yesterday rejected Vucic and its processing plan. Too many risks: “Extracting jadarite means polluting the rivers in the area with arsenic and cause cancer – the inhabitants argue -. Peasants are hunted to fill the raspberry crops and beekeepers’ hives with sulfuric acid, on which we have always lived ». Every Saturday and for months, in Belgrade and other cities, people took to the streets to demand Vucic reverse, stopping traffic and colliding with the police. At the beginning, the president accused “these so-called ecologists financed by foreign governments” of defeatism, recalling that the investment would bring thousands of jobs and 600 million euros a year for the next half century. But when the protests were joined by academics and an idol of crowds like Novak Djokovic – the Serbian tennis champion, often close to the positions of the ruling nationalists, wrote in a post that “clean air, water and food are the key to our health, without them it makes no sense to talk about health ”- at which point Vucic surrendered to jadarite-kryptonite and withdrew the mining plans.

The question is not closed, however. Because the demonstrations against the mine have also turned into a political protest against Vucic’s corrupt “regime”. And we want to understand why the exploitation of jadarite was contracted to the Anglo-Australian company Rio Tinto, a multinational that in 150 years and in 35 countries – from Papua New Guinea to Australia – has often been accused of violating human rights so much. , as much as the environment. The $ 2.5 billion deal he is too greedy to stop at the “no” of a village. The Jadar area is one of the largest lithium deposits in the world, 136 million tons, an estimated value of 200 billion euros, and is indispensable to an enormously expanding sector such as that of batteries for electric cars and mobile phones. The Loznica mine alone could cover 10 percent of the world’s needs. “In April there will be a vote – promises SuperVucic – and the Serbs will say which side they are on”. As if to say: it will certainly not be kryptonite that will destroy me.