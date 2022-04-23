Rio’s dazzling Carnival returns after 2-year hiatus

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s top samba schools kicked off their long-delayed Carnival parades, the first after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The colorful floats of the schools and the colorful dancers began to enter the Sambadrome on Friday night to parade before tens of thousands of fans on the first day of the two that the show has.

Members of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parade at the Sambadrome for Carnival, on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Bruna Prado/AP)

Ketula Melo, 38, a muse from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense school dressed as the lemanja deity of Afro-Brazilian religions, was delighted to enter the Sambadrome.

“These two years were horrible. Now we can be happy again,” Melo said as she was about to enter, dressed in a black and white shell-based costume that barely covered her body.

Rio’s Sambadrome has been the site of the parade since the 1980s, and is a symbol of Brazil’s Carnival festivities. During the pandemic, it was a shelter for more than 400 homeless people and was also used as a vaccination station.

Ketula Melo from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school dances during the Carnival festivities on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Bruna Prado/AP)

Brazil confirmed its first cases of the coronavirus in mid-March 2020, just after that year’s Carnival festivities came to an end. The 2021 edition was quickly canceled due to the increase in infections with the delta variant. More than 663,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, the second highest total in the world, according to the online research site Our World in Data.

Entire communities encourage competing samba schools, whose shows are not only a source of pride, but also employment, as preparations require countless seamstresses, welders, costume designers and more. The dancers and drummers rehearse for months, so that the participants learn the melody and the words of the song from their school. The pandemic disrupted the way of life of these samba schools for two years.

Members of the Viradouro samba school parade on a float during the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Bruna Prado/AP)

Sao Paulo also kicked off its Carnival parade on Friday night. Normally, parades in both cities are held in February or March, but their mayors jointly announced in January that they would postpone Carnival for two months due to concerns about the proliferation of the omicron variant.