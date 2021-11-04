Riot Games has brought all its games to the Epic Games Store – Nerd4.life

Tech

Riot Games has brought all its games to the Epic Games Store

The games of Riot Games I am now downloadable through Epic Games Store. This is a surprise move, as up until now they were only accessible by the studio’s proprietary clients. What’s got to do with the fact that Riot is owned by Tencent, which itself has shares in Epic Games? Difficult to say, however it is from now on it is possible to download League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra directly from the store client, as is the case for the other free-to-play games in its catalog.

Considering the size of the different games, especially League of Legends, this is also excellent news for the Epic Games Store, which will surely gain some users thanks to such famous titles. After all they are only among the most played in the world.

Riot Games has brought four games to the Epic Games Store

Riot Games has brought four games to the Epic Games Store

The collaboration between the two companies seems to be much closer than you think, given that just today the arrival of Jinx, a character from League, in Fortnite. This is the first time that a MoBA character has appeared in a game not published by Riot Games.

All these various movements are also instrumental to the promotion of the Netflix series Arcane, taken from League of Legends, arriving on November 6, 2021.

