Riot Games will pay $ 100 million for a sex discrimination lawsuit – Nerd4.life

Riot Games will pay 100 million dollars to close one cause from sex discrimination which has been going on since 2018. The sum will be divided as follows: 80 million to associations and individuals who have filed a lawsuit, 20 million for lawyers and legal fees.

Already in 2019 Riot Games compensated the employees with 10 million dollars for a sex discrimination lawsuit, but the agreement reached should close the matter once and for all and allow the company to leave the unpleasant episode behind.

Episode that Riot Games actually acknowledged, openly condemning discrimination occurred in their offices starting from 2014 and hoping that this cause could mark the beginning of a new course in terms of respect and values.

“We had to face the fact that, despite the best of intentions, we haven’t always lived up to our values,” said a Riot Games spokesperson.

“As a company we found ourselves at a crossroads: we could either deny the negative aspects of our culture or apologize, correct the course and build a better Riot. We chose the latter option.”

“We are incredibly grateful to all the Rioters who have worked to create a culture where inclusiveness is the norm, and we strongly strive for fairness and equality, recognizing that diversity is a fuel for creativity and innovation.”