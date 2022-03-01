Riotous brawl in a game of the Cuban baseball championship

A fight during a The match corresponding to the 61st Cuban National Baseball Series, between the teams from Camagüey and Artemisa, ended with seven players expelled, informs the state Hitin a note that highlights the sweep of the ninth from Villa Clara over its similar from Santiago de Cuba.

Without giving details of the event, Hit It limits itself to citing the report of the National Baseball Commissionwhich qualifies it as unfortunate and ensures that it will have the relevant analysis.

The incident occurred in the top of the third inning, when the Camagüey´s Bulls attacked with two consecutive hits from Jorge Álvarez and Leonel Moasfollowed by eighth home run of the season for captain Alexander Ayala, and took a 4-1 lead, according to a report from Full Swing.

After Yordanis Samón had a punch, Leslie Anderson reached first base the hard way: a pitch that he did not like and seems to have triggered the events that followed.

In other circumstances, it could be understood that a power hitter like Anderson, who does not usually go out for the steal, would try to surprise the pitcher and the catcher. But the strong entrance, with one foot raised, suggested a desire for revenge for the dead ball and made all the players of the two teams jump onto the field, who staged an embarrassing show.

The anger resulted in the expulsion of four players from Camagüey and three from Artemisa.

For Camagüey, in addition to Anderson, whose strong entrance at second base was the trigger for the fight, Ángel Luis Márquez, Javier del Pino and Julio Raizán Montesinos were sent to the showerswho were not on the field of play at the time of the incident.

The team from Artemisa lost its starter, Yunieski García, and first baseman José Antonio Jiménez. Sandro Tornés, who was on the bench when the incident began, also missed any opportunity to intervene in this match and probably in several of his team.

With the seven that occurred in this game, there are 22 expulsions that have taken place during the first third of the 61 National Baseball Series.

The Toros de Camagüey not only lost four players, but ended up losing the game in which they had an advantage when the events occurred. The Artemiseño Hunters ended up winning 14-8 and add their fifth victory in a row.

Michel Martínez was the winning pitcher (1-0) and Frank Madam filed the loss, so his record is now 1-2. José Ángel García scored the sixth saved game of the championship and adds 279 for life.

The home runs went to the accounts of Ayala from Camagüey, who became co-leader, and Asniel Fonseca, who produced his first in national series, and Leonel Moas, who now has four.