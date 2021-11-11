Ripley: after shooting at the Rione Sanità, take a shot at the Port of Pozzuoli

The port of Pozzuoli for two days as a television set, then the parade of stars, and a crew of 500 people, will move to the Port of Palermo, the chosen location for one of the Italian stages of “Ripley”. Ciak turns, in the “capital” Phlegraean, after the stop in Naples. Al Rione Sanità, specifically: vico Cimitile and via Fonseca, two characteristic streets of the Stella district, where there are some of the most famous pizzerias in the city, such as Concettina ai Tre Santi and Starita. Work in progress for “Ripley”, the TV series inspired by the novel Ithe talent of Mr. Ripley from Patricia Highsmith, which has as its protagonist Tom Ripley, brought to the big screen by Matt Damon, in the film of the same name Anthony Minghella in 1999, which also saw the participation of Fiorello. The TV series, directed by Steven Zaillian, traces the same plot of the film that sees the actor in the role of Tom Andrew Scott, flanked by Dakota Fanninge Johnny Flynn. After a postponement linked to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ripley’s filming started this year. Among the locations identified in Italy, in addition to Naples, there are also Anzio, Capri, Ischia, Atrani, Venice and Palermo. The first season will consist of 8 episodes and should air in the United States in the fall of 2022, while in Italy it should approve in 2023. The series tells the story of Tom Ripley, a penniless but ambitious and talented young American, who receives the assignment to travel to Italy to find the son of a wealthy businessman and convince him to return home. But Tom will soon be engulfed in a life of deceit, misunderstanding and murder. Dakota Fanning interprets Marge Sherwood an American who lives in Italy and is wary of Tom.

© All rights reserved