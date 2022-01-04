Ripley. And for a month the shooting will be in Venice The sets and locations

VENICE – The different ones venetian locations choices for the filming of Ripley, television series whose set inaugurates a new year of filming in the lagoon area, will be the background, from 7 January for about a month, to a new adaptation of the famous novel by the American writer Patricia Highsmith, The talent of Mr. Riplay (from 1955). If everyone knows the full-bodied film in which Anthony Minghella directed Matt Damon at the end of the nineties, flanked by Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett and Philip Seymour Hoffman (but also Sergio Rubini and Rosario Fiorello in the Italian scenes), the great interpretation thirty years before Alain Delon in Crime under the sun, directed by René Clemént, is certainly not far behind, on the contrary. The complex figure of Tom Ripley, in the new television series, will see actors known to the public of streaming platforms descend in Venice, after shooting in Campania, in particular on the Amalfi coast, and before some Palermo shootings: the Irish actor Andrew Scott played Professor Moriarty in the Sherlock series, and the Priest in Fleabag; on the stage, Scott won the coveted Laurence Olivier Award.

The figure of the American Marge Sherwood, will instead be entrusted to Dakota Fanning, who many will remember as a child in The War of the Worlds, then in a career full of successful interpretations and roles. The postponement of filming of the eight planned episodes of Ripley’s first series, due to the inevitable stop imposed by the pandemic, will move the programming to the autumn. The set now goes on briskly. Steven Zaillian’s direction is a further highlight: as a screenwriter, he won an Oscar with Schindler’s List, alongside four nominations for Awakenings, Gangs of New York, The Art of Winning and The Irishman. To confirm the ambition poured into the Ripley series project, the multiple city areas involved.

From Friday 7 January to 4 February, external shots will involve the area of ​​Piazza San Marco up to the Istituto Santa Maria della Pietà at various times, along the shore and in the internal canals; they will move towards San Polo, San Maurizio (a floating service platform will be stationed in the Grand Canal from 12 to 14 January) and Campo San Vio. Several private buildings involved, as well as at the end of the month the Hotel Danieli, with the famous entrance square. Other internal shots, in Sant’Aponal, in Rio terà delle Carampane, in the Frari area and, at the end or beginning of Mr. Ripley’s lagoon descent, the Santa Lucia railway station.