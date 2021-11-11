Ripple: 44 million fund for solar

That Ripple is also trying to establish itself as green cryptocurrency it is no mystery to anyone, as the whole group that governs the protocol pushes on lower emissions from $ XRP for some time now.

However, few would have expected an investment of this type. According to a recent report Press release, Ripple would have entered into an investment ESG with Nelnet Renewable Energy – for a total of 44 million dollars, in a fund that it will invest in solar power.

Nelnet Agreement – Are the Bulls Ready to Go Again?

Ripple goes all in on ecological: 44 million investment in ESG

Ripple has always tried to ride the wave of ecology which, on several occasions, has also become a central theme in the world of cryptocurrencies. This happened when the arrows on Bitcoin and the supposed pollution of mining circulated in full force in the newspapers. Ripple, the management said, does not have mining and has practically zero consumption for its transactions.

A stance which, however, now becomes much stronger and more concrete, thanks to an investment in joint venture with Nelnet, for a total investment of $ 44 million. Ripple’s partner company, which has a rating E1 ESG assigned by Standard & Poor’s and which is establishing itself as one of the most important groups in the financial sector linked to renewables.

With this sum a project concerning solar energy will be financed – which will end in Ripple Nelnet Renewable Energy Fund – with a offset emissions of 1.5 million tons from CO2, over the next 35 years. An amount of offset to render Ripple actually one cryptocurrency with negative impact.

What effects can this news have on Ripple’s price?

In a relatively complicated day for the whole sector, with also Bitcoin which is in relative pain, certain news hardly have an impact on the market.

However, it is one participation extremely important, of those that can change the perception of a company, even when relevant as Ripple. Therefore, a right choice to create the fund, even if we were to look at it exclusively with the eyes of investors.

What to expect from Ripple’s price?

The commitment of Ripple outside sectors that are traditionally linked to the blockchain world, it will also have important impacts in terms of advertising. And this will have a positive impact on the price. THE XRP target price set by our analysts are, in our opinion, still fully valid.

And the noise of the last few hours on the market should in no way be a cause for concern. On the contrary, they seem to be more and more a good window for market entry.