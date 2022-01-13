Ripple adds NFTs to its network

Even the ledger from Ripple will support i NFT. In fact, from the developers of the protocol comes the announcement of the support, already available for everyone, of the extension that will bring precisely the non-fungible tokens also on XRPL.

Excellent news for a protocol that despite the lawsuit that continues with SEC continues to conquer markets and sectors, as well as important partnerships on a global scale.

Ripple will have its NFT – beta already available

Ripple adds NFTs – here’s how it will work

The news is important, for a journey that comes to an end after having already begun last May. Ripple he finally introduced on his own XRPL support for i NFT, i non-fungible tokens which have been one of the hot topics of the 2021 and that in all likelihood they will also be for the 2022.

The announcement comes via the official blog of the developers of the project, with a devnet which is already available for those wishing to test it in a sort of beta phase, also in order to highlight any bug and any malfunctions.

A system that, however, at least in our opinion, will not have great luck for art and collecting, but knowing the propensities of Ripple as such, probably for the tokenization of financial assets and gods contracts. Which, given the reach that this project has between the banks, could be of extreme interest both for the financial markets and for the investors in this specific project.

The developers, during the beta, will still have access to all the features that concern this specific feature added to the Ripple, so as to be able to implement, if necessary, also Decentralized apps that they make use of it.

NFTs on the crest of the wave also for 2022

THE NFT, like it or not, will be on the crest of the wave for the 2022, since they intersect with i sectors most interesting for the markets. From the decentralized finance then passing through the gaming on blockchain and also through the world of Metaverse.

The arrival of Ripple, which will seem belated to many, will help to reignite the fire in this sector, in particular – we repeat – for the important commercial partnerships that the group can boast with some of the most important banks in the world.

Once again who thought that i NFT they would have been one meteor, a kind of hype unjustified on the market, it will be forced to think again. Just as those who had already celebrated the funeral of Ripple.