Ripple against the SEC and meanwhile XRP corrects to 1.10

The SEC had asked Ripple Labs for access to messages exchanged between Ripple employees on the Slack app

New round in the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC. Although the legal dispute between the two sides is progressing more slowly due to the semi-holiday climate, the clash between the contenders has never stopped. It is news these days the formal request by the SEC to have access to the chats, passed between the employees of Ripple, on the Slack messaging app. An unusual request that could seem almost a hoax if you take into account the number of these messages, ie over 1 million!

Aware of the extent of the messages that the SEC would like to get their hands on, Ripple’s lawyers have had an easy game in claiming that the request / claim of the supervisory authority is completely excessive and disproportionate. The move was a sign of peace of mind for investors who have activated positions on XRP (here the eToro site for trading).

In the objection note, titled, not by chance Ripple’s motion to oppose the obligation to deliver communications made on Slack, Ripple Labs attorneys argued that the collection of messages, as requested by the SEC, would be excessively expensive with a expenditure that could even reach 1 million dollars only for data collection and processing and without considering the additional costs for hosting, review and production.

In the letter sent by the lawyers to the judge Sarah Netburn, representative of the southern district of New York, it is also highlighted that Ripple itself had already submitted to the SEC a compromise offer in which it committed to deliver only the additional messages that the 9 custodians with the highest communication number on Slack they had traded among themselves. According to lawyers, these 9 Ripple employees had sent over half a million messages in the period under review. Among other things, many of these chats had already been delivered by Ripple to the SEC.

Furthermore, according to the lawyers, the documents that the SEC has requested are neither critical nor relevant also because the claim to refresh the memories of witnesses by citing those messages under discussion is overrated if not incorrect.

For lawyers, therefore, the dissemination of all these messages would not only be completely useless for procedural purposes (for the reasons set out above) but can be counterproductive because in this way sensitive company information would be detected that has nothing to do with the cause.

In light of these remarks, Ripple Labs’ lawyers said the SEC’s request to deliver over 1 million messages exchanged on the app is exaggerated and can only meet with opposition from the respondent.

Ripple defense to date a winner in the SEC lawsuit

There is expectation between observers and investors to understand whether judge Sarah Netburn will accept or not the objection thesis contained in the memorial Ripple’s motion to oppose the obligation to deliver communications made on Slack. The premises are a good omen. Up to now, in fact, the line followed by the Ripple Defense has had the desired effect. The judges, in fact, have repeatedly recognized Ripple Labs’ point of view and objections.

Also in the light ofbreadth of the SEC's request (1 million messages exchanged between developers and Ripple sales managers over a very long time interval) appears really excessive, there are no reasons to hypothesize negative effects on the performance of XRP as a consequence of this affair. This means that the XRP approach can remain bullish (at least in consideration of this event).



Ripple price correction: 1.2 moves away

The back and forth between Ripple and the SEC it is therefore not responsible for the correction that XRP is recording in the latest ones. According to the findings of CoinMarketCap (update August 18 at 12.00), XRP is trading at 1.1 dollars with a decline of more than 8 percent. Yesterday was also not a good day for XRP as it closed with a 6 percent drop and the unenviable record of the worst digital currency among the largest cryptocurrencies.

Despite this market trend, the situation of XRP however, it is not tragic as we are still talking about one of the best cryptocurrencies in 2021. In recent weeks, Ripple has given ample proof of its potential by managing to easily leave behind the negative moment of the sector and returning to the 1.1 area without many problems.

Whereas during the summer the trading volume on cryptocurrencies is lower, it can be assumed that the value of XRP could grow considerably as early as next month. The long-term approach therefore remains bullish. As for the operational ideas, we recommend consulting our guide on Ripple 2021 forecasts.

