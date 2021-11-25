Ripple: agreement with Palau | CBDC, stablecoin and transfers in 2022

Ripple it continues to close important agreements with the institutions as well. A few hours ago the announcement of the collaboration with Palau, a small republic that could however lead the way to a whole series of integrated services on the XRPL, or the Ledger XRP managed by the same group it controls Ripple.

A collaboration that will involve the creation of one over time CBDC, of one stablecoin linked to the dollar and a system for cross-border transfers. A good deal for Ripple, which we will analyze in detail in this guide.

Top agreement with the small republic of the Pacific

Agreement between Ripple and Palau: this is what it provides

The deal sealed by Ripple And Palau will primarily concern the creation of a system for transnational transfers on the false line than we have already seen done in other countries of the world, albeit with the integration of private entities. This will happen through the ledger XRP, one of the best performing for this type of operations and also one of the most used in the world as an alternative to traditional banking systems.

However, it will not only be about this, because there is much more to the agreement. Ripple will also be responsible for creating one stablecoin related to US dollar, which will be sponsored and managed directly by Republic of Palau. This is perhaps the most exclusive part of the agreement, given that for the first time we will have a system of stablecoin directly supported by one state.

Third part of the agreement will be the creation of a CBDC, that is one central bank digital currency, which will be programmable and inserted in wallet in cryptocurrency style. Something about very different give her classic cryptocurrencies, but which is taking place through pilot projects in various states of the world.

A complex of agreements that launches, to all intents and purposes, Ripple as the first project and first blockchain for these sectors, for important effects on the health of the entire ecosystem, despite the limited territorial and financial dimensions of Palau.

What does this deal mean for Ripple?

It means a lot, because it is one more step for the penetration of the protocol ai High floors, as well as a very good one test bench for systems that the group is trying to sell worldwide.

Like it or not fans of authentic cryptocurrencies, the CBDC they will be a reality to be confronted with shortly – and for Ripple the possibility of being one of the nerve centers of this is excellent news Announcements.

The Ripple forecast developed by our specialists remain valid despite a long moment of stasis in terms of the price of this cryptocurrency. Moment of stasis that could be overcome also thanks to the excellent news coming from the court. The lawsuit against SEC by now it has an almost predictable outcome – and it will only be matter of time before this problem will disappear from the horizon, allowing a $ XRP to return to grow organically also in terms of price.