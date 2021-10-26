Ripple also breaks through in Singapore

Relentless. This is the most correct adjective to describe thecommercial expansion from Ripple, which with the purchase of the 40% of the shares of Take it is conquering, country by country, the Southeast Asia.

After Malaysia and the Philippines, now it’s the turn of Singapore – a top-tier financial center also on a global level – and where many immigrants who use live remittances to their country of origin.

Ripple means remittances, and remittances want Ripple

We need to make a small introduction to the topic for those who do not have to closely follow the sector. Ripple and the executives of the commercial company that animates the protocol had the enormous intelligence to identify a very important niche in which their technology would be crucial.

Under the name of remittances go those transfers that i migrants they make to the country of origin. A money transfer industry that has been in the hands of services such as MoneyGram And Western Union, with a capillary physical network which, however, has always been made to pay very expensive price to end users. It is not uncommon to pay for a transfer as well 15% of commissions, which among other things has an impact on the already rather reduced substances of the workers who send money to the family who remained at home.

Ripple has caught the ball – and through the purchase of the 40% of the shares of Take it – one of the strongest services in the Southeast Asia, now it can penetrate into countries where the amount of these transfers is particularly high. After entering the Philippines and in Malaysia, now it’s the turn of Singapore – small city-state with a workforce that for very important percentages is made up of foreigners. And where Ripple will be able to win, albeit indirectly, hundreds of thousands of new customers.

An expansion that, step by step, will also extend to other countries in the area, making Ripple increasingly quintessential and competitive for this type of service. A success – and another bullish news for $ XRP.

XRP stands still – why is positive news not being picked up by the markets?

The great commercial expansion of Ripple however, it has not had appreciable effects on the market, at least for now. Ripple And static on $ 1.10 for some time – without any hint of moving, if not imperceptibly. Do you need to worry? In our opinion no, because we are facing a textbook case of accumulation – or a period of even minimal lateral movements, during which the conditions for a new bull run are being generated.

Our Ripple forecasts remain more than valid, confirming the goodness of the window we have in front of us in these hours and in these days of weak trading on $ XRP. The smartest will take advantage of it, so as not to regret it when it will be definitively restarted there bull run.

The moment of lateral movements can also be ridden with Capital.com – go here to get the free and unlimited virtual account – which offers the most suitable tools for short-term movements, with the possibility of short the Coin, in case there should be a momentarily bearish trend. For the rest Ripple – despite the very large group of detractors, it is confirmed as one of the strongest and most interesting protocols, also in the future.