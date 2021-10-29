Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East

Source: iStock / isa_ozdere

The US fintech company Ripple announced that it will deploy its liquidity on demand (ODL) solution, based on XRP, in Middle East, in collaboration with a local company, as the first launch of its kind in the region.

Ripple said the new ODL launch will happen in collaboration with the blockchain company Pyypl, based in the Middle East, and will initially focus on bringing low-cost remittances to the UAE “using ODL and leveraging XRP”.

Furthermore, the two companies claimed that Ripple’s ODL solution will reduce “inefficient use of capital”, eliminating the “expensive pre-funded accounts” normally required for cross-border payments.

Brooks Entwistle, RippleNet’s chief executive for the region, said in the announcement that “MENA continues to be a critical region for Ripple thanks to our exceptional customer roster, a welcoming regulatory environment, and a regional focus on needed improvements in the current system. financial”.

According to a report from the consulting firm McKinsey, the Middle East is home to two of the three largest remittance corridors in the world, located in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Together, the two countries recorded payments of $ 78 billion in 2020, equivalent to 7% of the two countries’ combined gross domestic product (GDP).

Ripple’s announcement stressed that “XRP will not be held in the UAE”, also stating that the transactions will not involve the AED national currency “as part of the payment flow”.

This week’s announcement from Ripple follows a July announcement that the company is creating a remittance corridor between Japan and the Philippines.

Despite the promise of near-instant, low-cost settlement, Ripple has in the past struggled to convince its partners to use XRP to raise liquidity. Among partners reluctant to use XRP in the past, major Spanish bank Santander has indicated that the token does not have the necessary liquidity in sufficient markets to support their needs.

According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, however, the issue is not liquidity, but rather the uncertainty in the US about whether or not XRP is classified as a stock.

At 3:34 pm UTC, XRP, ranked seventh by market cap, is trading at USD 1.02 and is down 8% in one day and 6% in a week.

